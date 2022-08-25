Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan

Second Largest Gathering Of Golden Retrievers in the U.S.

The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs.

The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.

Michigan lab testing confirmed that a spike in dogs dying in Northern Michigan was connected to canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs.

Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Ad

The group says that all dogs who attend must be fully vaccinated, including being vaccinated for parvo, and all dogs in your household must also be vaccinated.

The event is being held at Turtle Lake Campground in Beulah, Michigan, Sept. 9-11. More info here. Tickets are $5 per vehicle.

Michigan officials are letting dog owners know that they do not need to drastically change how they care for their pets or where they plan to travel. If a dog is fully vaccinated against parvovirus then they are protected against severe illness.

Read: Some dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet