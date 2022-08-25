Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. election: How to apply

Michigan voters can now request an absent voter ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

As of Thursday, Aug. 25, applications are open for Michigan voters to request an absent voter ballot that will be mailed to them before the Nov. 8 general election. The application period always begins 75 days before Election Day.

Michigan voters can request an absent voter ballot online or by mail. Click here to request an absent voter ballot online, or to learn more about how to apply for one.

Any and all registered Michigan voters are allowed to request an absent voter ballot that enables them to cast their vote prior to Election Day. Once filled out, absent voter ballots, also known as absentee ballots, can be submitted to the state by mail, via dropbox, or by dropping the completed ballot off at your local clerk’s office. Click here to find your local clerk’s office.

The state encourages absentee voters to request an absent voter ballot as far in advance as possible. The sooner the request is made, the sooner the ballot will be mailed to the voter. Voters can begin receiving their absent voter ballot as early as 40 days before Election Day, which would be Sept. 27.

All completed absentee ballots must be received by your local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

If a Michigan voter decides they want to vote absentee within two weeks of Election Day, officials encourage the voter to make their request for an absent voter ballot in person at their local clerk’s office to ensure they receive one. Voters are also urged not to wait until the last minute to mail their absent voter ballot, as postal delays could prevent the ballot from being received on time.

Michigan voters registered at their current address can request an absentee ballot in person at their local clerk’s office anytime up to 4 p.m. on the day before Election Day, which would be Nov. 7.

Learn more about voting at home in Michigan right here.

How to register to vote in Michigan

Michigan residents can register to vote at any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day at their city or township clerk’s office. Residents can also register to vote online.

If you move to a new city or township, you must re-register to vote in that community. If you move within a city or township and are already registered to vote, you only need to update your address with the city/township clerk.

Voter registration is a 5-step process in Michigan. Click the links below to learn more about each step.

Click here to learn more about voter registration from the Michigan Secretary of State office.

