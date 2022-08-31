71º

9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels ahead of Labor Day weekend

Most closures are due to storm runoff

DETROIT – Several Michigan beaches, including four in Southeast Michigan, are facing closures heading into the weekend due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged nine Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of Aug. 31

Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff. Storm water runoff causes issues for beaches across the state.

The 9 beaches listed (as of Aug. 31, 2022) are:

Michigan has a total of 1,235 public beaches and 575 private beaches.

