Are you registered to vote in Michigan? Here’s how to check

Monday is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election.

Are you registered to vote? You can check by clicking here

If you’re not registered and you plan to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election, you have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 24) to register online. Click here to register to vote online. You can also register by mail if the application is postmarked with Monday’s date.

Residents will still be able to register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Michigan voters have multiple safe and secure options to make their voices heard in their communities and registering to vote is the first step,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Eligible citizens should register online today or make a plan to register in person at their city or township clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on November 8.”

Voters who already have their absentee ballot are encouraged to mail it Monday to avoid any postal delays. Voters can also hand-deliver their absentee ballots to their clerk’s office or leave it in a secure drop box. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day for it to count.

If you visit your clerk’s office, you can be issued an absentee ballot, vote it, and return it during the same visit.

Polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.