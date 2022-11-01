Provost named Michigan State University interim president

Michigan State University has selected Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. as its interim president before a permanent one is selected. Woodruff will be replacing President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D temporarily as he departs from his role. Stanley said he resigned because he “lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees.”

EAST LANSING, Mich. – When looking to fill President Samuel L. Stanley’s role, Michigan State University was searching for someone that could step in immediately with working knowledge of how the school works.

The board believes they have found that person with Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.

“I definitely appreciate the fact that a female is going to be entering almost like a chief position role at MSU,” said Sydney Jones.

MSU students are feeling all different types of ways about Woodruff.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where it’s going,” said Sam Calhoun. “But, you know, I’m not thinking it’s going to be anything significant.”

All of this, of course, after the resignation of Stanley regarding how Title IX issues were handled. But some believe the process is happening too quickly.

“We just found out why our last president was asked to leave, and that’s new information to a lot of us,” said Adena Norwood. “So, we’re not only reacting. We’re also in the middle of a new experience, so it’s all very fast.”

Woodruff even discussed Monday (Oct. 31) shortly after it was announced she was the woman for the job.

“We are in a series of abrupt and difficult transitions,” said Woodruff. “I want to thank President Stanley for all he has accomplished on behalf of MSU during this unprecedented time of challenge.”

Woodruff also didn’t shy away from any controversy.

“The university must continue to improve the effectiveness of investigations and the experiences of individuals,” Woodruff said. “We’re working to resolve existing matters and look forward to working collaboratively in this effort.”

With this move, Woodruff has become one trailblazer of a woman on campus in a very turbulent time.

“I think it’s really great to be able to have the ability to have representation for a woman president,” said Jayce Konopka. “I don’t believe that we’ve ever had one. So, I think it’s really great to be able to have that.”

The board intends to conduct a competitive search for the next permanent president of the university.

