Man last seen at Hesperia dollar store still missing 4 years later

HESPERIA, Mich. – A 49-year-old man who was last seen buying food for his cat at a store in Hesperia has been missing for four years.

Stephen Mark Millis was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019 at a Dollar General store. He is shown on surveillance video buying food for his cat. He left the store, left view of the camera, and hasn’t been seen since, according to WOODTV.

He was supposed to go to Muskegon to meet a couple of friends at two locations, but his family said there is no evidence he made it to Muskegon. His SUV was found at the dollar store parking lot with the doors unlocked. A duffel bag of clothes and toiletries was inside the SUV.

His phone and keys have not been recovered, according to family. He was last seen wearing red buffalo plaid flannel, a grey t-shirt, grey work low boots and light-colored jeans.

According to family, a witness reported seeing Millis get into a white vehicle. Since his disappearance his SSN hasn’t been used and his bank accounts have been inactive.

Details Stephen Mark Millis Hair Brown Eyes Blue Height 5′9′' Weight 170 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231-689-7303. The agency case number is 19-000245.

If you’d like to learn more about this case, it was covered in four parts on the Vanished Podcast. The family also has a Facebook page to share updates.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.