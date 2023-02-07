2 winning Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in Lansing, online

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Two people in Michigan each won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The players matched the five white balls drawn Monday night to win the prize.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing and the other was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023:

White balls : 05-11-22-23-69

Powerball: 7

Read: Can you stay anonymous if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan?

A single ticket in Washington won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The players who won $1 million in Monday’s drawing should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to claim their prizes. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

The last time a Michigan player won a Powerball jackpot was on Feb. 12, 2020. Cristy Davis, of Waterford, won a $70 million prize.

Read: Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize asn an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

A screenshot from Powerball.com on Oct. 31, 2022. (Powerball.com)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.