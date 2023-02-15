Where to donate in wake of Michigan State University mass shooting

Flowers are left at the Spartan Statue on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A community that expands from East Lansing, Michigan, to across the globe is in mourning after Michigan State University students were killed or injured in an act of violence.

Three students were killed and five were hospitalized when a 43-year-old gunman opened fire on the university’s campus Monday night. The gunman killed himself after a three hourslong manhunt.

Now students, staff, family and alumni are left to work through their grief. There are vigils being held in East Lansing and beyond to honor those killed and injured.

“Grief is a profoundly personal thing, and we know the healing process will not be swift,” Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said. “We must take time to think, mourn and be together. I encourage everyone to honor their feelings and find comfort and solace in the close bonds that knit together our Spartan family.”

Verified GoFundMe campaigns

GoFundMe has created a page dedicated to listing verified campaigns related to the Michigan State University mass shooting.

The Trust and Safety team will continue to update the page with more fundraisers as they are verified.

Click here to view verified GoFundMe campaigns related to the mass shooting

More than $260,000 has been raised for the family of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, one of the victims injured in the shooting.

More than $3,600 has been raised for a 911 dispatcher who was working the night of the shooting. Aimee Barajas remained calm and direct as dispatchers fielded calls from students, staff and community members on or near campus.

Donate to Michigan State University

There are several ways you can donate to provide support for students directly through Michigan State University.

The “Spartan Strong Fund” was created to address the immediate needs of students, faculty and community members whose lives and livelihoods are impacted by an unexpected event or emergency.

Counseling and Psychiatric Services at MSU is offering free, confidential crisis counseling to MSU students, staff and faculty this week.

There are other health and wellness programs at the university that have been seeking donations to support students recovering from substance abuse disorder and students who survived sexual violence.