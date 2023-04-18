Michigan State Police test technology that sends text updates to 911 callers

Under a new pilot program, Michigan State Police will be testing technology that provides text updates to 911 callers in certain situations in parts of the state.

Starting Wednesday, April 19, some 911 callers in Branch, Calhoun, Eaton and St. Joseph counties, in addition to the city of Lansing, will receive real-time text updates from Michigan State Police. If a 911 caller requests a police response and a trooper is dispatched, the caller will receive a text message when the trooper is on the way, and more messages if the trooper gets delayed.

The texts will not be sent to 911 callers involved in “sensitive safety” situations, officials said. Generally, not all 911 calls will qualify for the text service. Calls must be made from cellphones to qualify.

Once a situation is resolved, the 911 caller will receive a survey to provide feedback about their experience, much like a business transaction.

Michigan State Police believe utilizing the technology will help them provide a better experience for those seeking police assistance.

“Feedback from the survey will be used to recognize good customer service, provide insights into areas that can be improved and guide decision making to improve customer service,” a press release reads Tuesday.

Police will test the program for 90 days, and will evaluate its success before deciding if the agency should adopt the program statewide. MSP is the “first state-level police agency in the country to test out this technology,” officials said Tuesday.