Michigan woman points bolt-action rifle at neighbors during argument, police say

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan woman is accused of pointing a bolt-action rifle at a group of people next door during an argument.

The confrontation happened at 8:23 p.m. April 27 on Reber Road in Comins Township.

A Michigan State Police trooper was called to the home and spoke to Brenda Marie Kowalski, 54, of Comins Township.

Kowalski said she had gotten into an argument with a group next door, so she pointed a rifle at them, according to authorities.

The people next door confirmed Kowalski had pointed the gun at them and made threats during the confrontation, police said.

A .22-caliber bolt-action rifle and several rounds of ammunition were found at the home.

Kowalski was arrested and taken to the Oscoda County Jail. She is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two felony firearm violations.

Kowalski was arraigned at 81st District Court and given a $50,000 bond, cash/surety, or 10%.