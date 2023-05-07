Police searching for stolen viewing scope taken from Mackinac County scenic overlook

HENRICKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials are searching for a stolen scenic overlook viewing scope that was taken in Mackinac County.

Officials say that the viewing scope was stolen from the Epoufette Bay Scenic Overlook. It is reported that the crime took place between April 28 and May 4.

UpNorthLive reported that the coin-operated scope is about five feet tall with an approximate weight of 120 pounds. The make and model of the scope are Pinnacle Scopes and Hi-Spy Masterview II. The Naubinway-Engadine Lions Club owns the Hendricks Township viewing scope.

If anyone has any information, please call the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office at 906-643-1911 or the tip line at 906-643-1165.