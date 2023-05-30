Campfire turns to ‘raging forest fire’ in Northern Michigan over Memorial Day weekend

Fife Lake Outlet Fire: Columns of smoke and flames cross the landscape in Wexford County as part of the 136-acre Fife Lake Outlet Fire.

FIFE LAKE, Mich. – A small campfire at a private residence quickly turned into a “raging forest fire” spanning over 100 acres in Northern Michigan over Memorial Day weekend.

About 136 acres were affected by a wildfire that began Sunday, May 28, near the city of Manton -- which is just north of Cadillac in Northwest Michigan. The fire began as a small campfire at someone’s home, which then “escaped its ring and burned through dry grass,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Though the homeowner reportedly put water on the fire before heading inside, the fire grew, fueled by dry grass, dry leaves and needles on the ground, officials said. The 136-acre wildfire burned through jack pine trees, red pine trees and oak trees.

A small campfire turned into a “raging forest fire” in northern Michigan on Sunday, May 28. Image courtesy of the Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department. (Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department)

A small campfire turned into a "raging forest fire" in northern Michigan on Sunday, May 28. Image courtesy of the Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department. (Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department)

The Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department said the campfire grew into a forest fire within minutes. It’s unclear exactly what time the fire began spreading, but officials said it was contained by 10 p.m. on Sunday “before it jumped the Manistee River.”

Dozens of firefighters from multiple crews in the surrounding area responded to the blaze. A nearby campground was evacuated as crews addressed the fire, but visitors were allowed to return by about 11 p.m.

Officials say bulldozers, fire engines, a skidder, and two firefighting aircrafts were used to extinguish the fire. Fire planes reportedly dropped into Fife Lake to extract water to fight the fire.

A small campfire turned into a "raging forest fire" in northern Michigan on Sunday, May 28. Image courtesy of the Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department. (Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department)

A small campfire turned into a "raging forest fire" in northern Michigan on Sunday, May 28. Image courtesy of the Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department. (Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department)

Dry conditions throughout the state put the region at a higher risk for fires. Very little rain has fallen this Month.

“It hasn’t been this dry before this early in the season,” said Bret Baker, fire supervisor for the Michigan DNR’s Cadillac office.

The Michigan DNR says it will not be issuing any burn permits at this time due to the “very dry” conditions. Officials are reminding residents and visitors that “yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.”

A small campfire turned into a "raging forest fire" in northern Michigan on Sunday, May 28. Image courtesy of the Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department. (Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department)

Fire safety tips

Here are some fire safety tips, as written by the Michigan DNR: