Firefighters battle 35-acre Goose Marsh wildfire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

An image from a fire detection aircraft shows smoke and flames from the Goose Marsh Fire in Whitefish Township.

WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Firefighters are working to suppress a 35-acre wildfire in Chippewa County.

The fire was first reported at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and is estimated to be 35 acres in size. It is located in Chippewa County’s Whitefish Township.

It has been named the Goose Marsh fire due to it being close to a marsh. It is burning in a sandy, difficult to access pine forest. The DNR said no structures are threatened and the fire has been contained at 35 acres.

Fire crews are using bulldozers, large water units, and all-terrain vehicles to access and fight the wildfire.

DNR firefighters are being assisted by firefighters from Whitefish Township and Hulbert Township. Other agencies assisting include the Whitefish Township EMS, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Bay Mills Police Department, and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.