Michigan had at least 1 of 9 known global cases of new COVID variant BA.2.86

A woman walks outside of a COVID-19 testing center at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. South Korea says it will remove the entry restrictions it placed on short-term travelers from China since the start of the year as officials see the COVID-19 situation in that country as stabilizing. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A newer COVID-19 variant that has only been identified in a few countries has made its way to the U.S., and at least one of the few cases was recorded in Michigan.

In their weekly COVID data update published on Aug. 22, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that the BA.2.86 variant was “recently identified in Michigan.” The variant, believed to branch off of the BA.2 Omicron variant, is of particular concern due to its “multiple genetic differences from previous versions” of COVID, health officials say.

Of the nine cases identified worldwide as of Aug. 23, two cases were found in the U.S., the CDC reports, and at least one of those cases was detected in Michigan. The COVID variant has also been identified in Denmark, South Africa, Israel and the U.K.

Because so few infections with the variant have been recorded, experts don’t know exactly what impact this virus variant will have.

So far, the CDC says existing medications and therapies will likely still work to treat a BA.2.86 variant illness, but they also believe the variant may be more likely to infect people who previously had COVID or have received COVID vaccines. The variant has “changes that represent over 30 amino acid differences compared with BA.2, which was the dominant Omicron lineage in early 2022,” the CDC says.

“The large number of mutations in this variant raises concerns of greater escape from existing immunity from vaccines and previous infections compared with other recent variants,” the public health agency says.

It’s too soon to tell if the virus variant can cause more severe illness in those infected, though no evidence suggests as much so far.

The CDC also says it’s “too soon to know how transmissible this variant is,” meaning how contagious it is. However, the fact that it’s been found in people across multiple continents “suggests some degree of transmissibility.”

As of Aug. 22, the Michigan health department projects that COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths will increase during the fall and winter months this year, similar to previous years. Hospitalizations in particular are projected to see some larger surges like those seen in the 2021-2022 cold season.

Currently, COVID cases have been increasing throughout Michigan, but remained “relatively low,” as of Aug. 22.

“Since June 1, there have been 176 [variants of concern] specimens sequenced and reported to MDHHS,” the health department reports. “100% of specimens sequenced are Omicron.”

The MDHHS is expected to release its next weekly report on Tuesday, Aug. 29, which could show if the variant has spread in the state in the past week.

Preventing virus spread

Though there are many unknowns related to the BA.2.86 variant, experts say the variant is known to spread the same way other COVID variants do. That means the steps you’ve taken to prevent virus spread before should work just as well against this variant.

To help prevent virus spread and infections, the CDC suggests the following actions:

Get your COVID-19 vaccines, as recommended

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested for COVID-19 if needed.

Seek treatment if you have COVID-19 and are at high risk of getting very sick.

If you choose to wear a mask, wear a high-quality one that fits well over your nose and mouth.

Improve ventilation.

Wash your hands.

Click here to learn more about BA.2.86 from the CDC.