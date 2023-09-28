How wildfire smoke has affected Michigan fall colors this year (and one other big question)

What impacts Michigan fall colors? Why do some trees change faster than others? Ashlee Baracy reports.

4Warn Weather – We have seen a direct impact on our air quality in Detroit this year from Canadian wildfires.

For perspective, Metro Detroit has had 21 air quality alert days this year so far. Comparing that to the last five years, we usually average about 5 to 10 days a year. So we have doubled, if not quadrupled, that number, due to fine particulate matter that was pushed into lower Michigan from Canada.

So that got me thinking -- will all that smoky sunshine this year affect how vibrant our fall colors will be since the perfect formula includes bright sunny days in late summer and early fall?

We asked an expert to find out -- watch the full story in the video player above. (He also answers a bonus question about why trees seem to change color faster along roadways)

