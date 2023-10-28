National Drug Take Back Day 2023: Where to find Metro Detroit drop-off locations

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - An arrangement of Oxycodone pills sit next to a bottle in New York on Aug. 29, 2018. A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency's commissioner said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns on Saturday, Oct. 28, with plenty of drop-off locations around Metro Detroit.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, over 107,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose last year. This figure means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug overdose every 5 minutes.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Click here to locate a drop-off location near you

Most of the locations listed near Detroit are police departments, schools/colleges, hospitals and other community buildings.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.