33-year-old Michigan man killed in single-vehicle traffic crash

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old Grayling Township man.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the vehicle was northbound on Business Loop I-75 (Michigan Highway 93) north of Grayling near Wellington Way, in Crawford County's Grayling Township.

Police say the vehicle was speeding fast when it left the roadway to the east. The vehicle overturned, and the driver was ejected. Police say the victim was traveling alone in the car.

He has been identified as Brian Phillips. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

While speed was a contributing factor in the crash, police are still working to determine whether alcohol and drugs played a role.

