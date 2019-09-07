42-year-old man arrested after human remains found at Michigan home

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after human remains were found at a home in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula. (WDIV)

KINCHELOE, Mich. - A 42-year-old man has been arrested after human remains were found at a home in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula.

Sean McInnis was arraigned Thursday and jailed on torture, assaulting a pregnant woman causing stillbirth, criminal sexual conduct, child abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon charges.

Police discovered the remains during a search Wednesday in Chippewa County's Kincheloe, south of Sault Ste. Marie. McInnis was arrested following the search.

