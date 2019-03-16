Arrest made after property stolen from vehicles parked at home of Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. - An arrest has been made after property was stolen from two vehicles parked at the official residence of Michigan's governor.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner tells the Lansing State Journal that a suspect was arrested Friday. Banner declined to provide details of the theft or the suspect. How the person got onto the gated property early Thursday also was not released.

Armed security patrols the property where the ranch-style home sits. There also are security cameras.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.