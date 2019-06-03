Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares June 2019 Pride Month in Michigan

DETROIT - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Monday declaring June 2019 Pride Month.

June 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, which served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement both in the United States and throughout the world.



“This is an important step in ensuring LGBTQ Michiganders are treated with the respect they deserve, but there’s still more work to do,” said Whitmer. “We must all press forward to ensure Michigan steps up to the forefront of advancing civil rights for LGBTQ individuals, and that includes expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity. Nobody should lose their job or their home because of who they are or who they love. Making Michigan a more open, inclusive state benefits our communities, our businesses, and our economy.”



During her first week in office, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2019-9 to ban discrimination in state government based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In her first State of the State Address, she called upon the legislature to pass legislation to expand the state’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identification in employment, education, housing and real estate, as well as the use of public accommodations and public services.



“When we work together to ensure our state requires that everyone is treated equally under the law, we are able to recruit and retain the talent Michigan needs to thrive,” said Whitmer. “No matter who you love or how you identify, you are welcome and wanted here.”



To view the full proclamation, click here.

