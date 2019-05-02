Grand Rapids native, astronaut shares photo of Michigan from space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids native and current resident of the International Space Station shared a photo of The Mitten from space.

Christina Koch tweeted the photo Wednesday, saying, "The Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person."

Koch was born in Michigan and raised in North Carolina.

Waving to the mitten! Greetings to my friends and family in Michigan. The Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person. pic.twitter.com/NELuPGchid — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) May 1, 2019

