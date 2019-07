View here: Macomb County's list of cooling centers

Shown below are details and contact information for cooling centers located within Macomb County.

These cooling centers are air-conditioned public facilities where people may go for relief during temporary periods of extreme heat; these centers provide shade, water, and restrooms.

DAYTIME cooling center locations are open to the public only during the days and times shown below.

ARMADA TOWNSHIP

Armada Township Senior Center – (586) 784-8050

75400 North Avenue

Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

BRUCE TOWNSHIP

Bruce Township Government Office – (586) 752-4585

223 East Gates

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

CENTER LINE

Center Line City Hall – (586) 757-6800

7070 Ten Mile

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM



Center Line Parks & Recreation – (586) 758-8267

25355 Lawrence

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM



South Eastern Michigan Indians – (586) 756-1350

26641 Lawrence

Monday thru Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Chesterfield Township Government Office – (586) 949-0400

47275 Sugarbush Road

Monday thru Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Chesterfield Township Library – (586) 598-4900

50560 Patricia Avenue

Monday thru Thursday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLINTON TOWNSHIP

Clinton-Macomb Main Library – (586) 226-5000

40900 Romeo Plank Road

Monday thru Thursday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Clinton-Macomb South Library – (586) 226-5070

35891 South Gratiot Avenue

Monday thru Thursday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Clinton Township Government Office – (586) 286-8000

40700 Romeo Plank

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

FRASER

Fraser Parks and Recreation Department – (586) 296-8483

34935 Hidden Pine Drive

Monday thru Thursday 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Friday 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Fraser Public Library (586) 293-2055

16330 E. 14 Mile Road

Monday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Tuesday thru Saturday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

HARRISON TOWNSHIP

Harrison Township Government Office – (586) 466-1400

38151 L’Anse Creuse

Monday thru Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Harrison Township Public Library – (586) 329-1261

38255 L’Anse Creuse Street

Monday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thursday thru Saturday 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

MACOMB TOWNSHIP

Clinton-Macomb North Library – (586) 226-5082

16800 24 Mile Road, # 2

Monday thru Thursday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

MEMPHIS

Memphis Public Library – (810) 392-2980

34830 Potter

Monday & Thursday 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Memphis Fire Department – (810) 392-2385

35095 Potter

Hours: As necessary during extreme temperature event

MOUNT CLEMENS

Macomb County Health Department – (586) 469-5235

Central Health Service Center

43525 Elizabeth Road

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM

Macomb County Sheriff’s Department – (586) 469-5151

43565 Elizabeth Street

Monday thru Sunday 24 / 7 (24 Hours/Day)

Martha T. Berry Medical Care Facility – (586) 469-5265

43533 Elizabeth Road

Monday thru Sunday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Ray of Hope Day Center – (586) 329-4046

Two Crocker Blvd., Suite 201

Monday thru Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Salvation Army – Eastern Michigan Division – (586) 469-6712

55 Church Street

Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

NEW BALTIMORE

New Baltimore Parks & Recreation Department – (586) 725-2091

50976 Washington

Monday 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thursday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Friday 9:00 AM – 5:30PM

Saturday 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

NEW HAVEN

Lenox Township Public Library – (586) 749-3430

58976 Main Street

Monday thru Thursday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

RICHMOND, CITY OF

Lois Wagner Memorial Library – (586) 727-2665

35200 Division Road

Monday thru Thursday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Richmond Recreation Department – (586) 727-3064

36164 Festival Drive (located in Beebe Street Park)

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

ROSEVILLE

Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) – (586) 415-5101

20415 Erin Street

Monday thru Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Recreation Authority Center – (586) 445-5480

18185 Sycamore

Monday thru Friday 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

ST. CLAIR SHORES

Macomb County Southeast Family Resource Center – (586) 466-6800

25401 Harper Avenue

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Monday 8:30 AM - 6:30 PM

SHELBY TOWNSHIP

Shelby Township Senior Center – (586) 739-7540

51670 Van Dyke

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

WARREN

Macomb County Health Department – (586) 465-8090

Southwest Health Center

27690 Van Dyke

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM

Max Thompson Family Resource Center – (586) 759-9150

11370 Hupp

Thursday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Washington Township Government Office – (586) 786-0010

57900 Van Dyke (1/2 mile north of 26 Mile Road)

Monday thru Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

