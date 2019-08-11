Man sentenced in Michigan for swapping fake diamonds for real ones at jewelry stores around country

Twenty-eight-year-old Demetrius Eugene Woodson was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo. (WDIV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A federal judge in Michigan has sentenced a man to two years in prison for swapping fake diamonds for real ones at jewelry stores in several states.

Woodson had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S. He and a co-defendant took part in the scheme involving jewelry stores in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and New Jersey.

