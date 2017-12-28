Map shows Michigan forest roads authorized for off-road vehicle use

A map shows which forest roads in Michigan will be available for off-road vehicle use beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

Many of Michigan's forest roads will be open for off-road vehicle use Monday.

About 6,300 miles of roads in the state forest system in the northern Lower Peninsula will open to ORVs, while about 1,200 miles of roads will remain closed. Not all closed roads have been marked, because of frozen ground.

Check a map that shows which roads will be open and closed for ORV use here.

The map of northern Lower Peninsula roads is complete, and inventory on forest roads in the rest of the state will be completed by Sunday.

Some roads will be closed for quiet recreation, while others will not open to reduce conflict with non-motorized use and protect natural resources.

