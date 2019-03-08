Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit

Consumers Energy and DTE customers may be eligible for a $25 credit if they were without power for more than 16-hours as a result of recent power outages.

MICHIGAN - On Friday, Attorney General Dana Nessel reminded Consumers Energy and DTE customers they may be eligible for a $25 credit if they were without power for more than 16-hours as a result of recent electric outages.

The reminder comes during National Consumer Protection Week. Consumers are eligible for a credit under “normal conditions” if the utility fails to restore service within 16 hours after an outage resulting from conditions other than catastrophic conditions.

Catastrophic conditions are defined as an event that results in an official state of emergency or an event that results in interruption of 10 percent or more of the utility’s customers and the utility fails to restore power within 120 hours.

Credits are also available for repetitive interruptions if a customer experiences more than seven interruptions in a 12-month period.

Customers need to notify their electric utility of all service outages and should record the date and time of each outage; when the company was notified of the outage and how it was notified; and when the service was restored. Any customer of an electric utility regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission is eligible for these credits.

“Michigan’s brutal winter left some electric customers with extended interruptions in electric services and it’s important we remind them that they may be entitled to a credit as a result of those interruptions,” Nessel said.

