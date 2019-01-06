Michigan family killed by apparent drunk driver in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Kentucky

DETROIT - A wrong way crash in Lexington, Kentucky early Sunday morning claimed the lives of a Michigan family.
Lexington police said they received a report of a white pickup truck driving in the wrong direction on northbound I-75 just before 2:30 a.m. A crash was reported shortly thereafter, according to NBC affiliate LEX18. The truck was badly damaged and the SUV caught fire.
The crash killed a family of five from Northville, Michigan, and 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown.
The family members killed in the crash were 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.
The family was reportedly traveling home from a trip to Florida. The coroner believes the driver of the truck was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Rima Abbas was a well-known doctor in Dearborn with Beaumont Health and the Abbas family was heavily involved in the community.
#DEARBORN (TCD) | TCD sends its condolences to the Abbas Family on the tragic loss of Issam Abbas (42), Dr. Rima Abbas (38), and their 3 children (Ali, 14, Isabelle, 13, and Giselle, 7) due to a fatal accident on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky. Please keep them, their families, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. الجالية العربية في مدينة ديربورن تفجع بوفاة المحامي عصام عباس وعائلته اثر حادث ادى إلى مصرع العائلة على طريق I 75 لدى عودته من رحلة كان يقضيها مع زوجته واولاده
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.