WESTLAND, Mich. - If you plan on shooting off fireworks this Memorial Day weekend, there's some changes to Michigan's firework laws that you need to know about.

The law used to allow people to set off fireworks the day before, of and after a holiday. That changed this year.

Memorial Day weekend, fireworks are only allowed Saturday and Sunday until 11:45 p.m.

