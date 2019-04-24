Michigan lawmaker proposes updated accessibility sign portraying active independence

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan lawmaker proposed a new accessibility icon for signs in parking lots and buildings to better portray the lifestyles of people with disabilities.

State Rep. Beau LaFave's plan is intended to show active independence, rather than stationary helplessness, a release from his office said.

"It’s not about political correctness. It’s about showing the true relationship between people and the devices that assist them. It’s not 1968 anymore. It’s time to portray the new reality," LaFave said.

According to LaFave, the new signs wouldn't cost taxpayers or business owners anything

New York and Connecticut have adopted similar legislation.

“As a person living an active life with a disability, I’m proud to stand on the front lines to instigate this important change," LaFave said. "The new logo shows that individuals with disabilities play an active role in the community and aren’t just sitting in a chair letting life pass them by."

LaFave also wants to remove the term "handicapped" from signs and other state- and local-level communications.

