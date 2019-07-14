Michigan men in conflict over recently discovered glowing rocks in Upper Peninsula

BRIMLEY, Mich. - Two Michigan men are in conflict over recently discovered glowing rocks in the Upper Peninsula.

Erik Rintamaki is credited with discovering the sodalite-rich syenite rocks in 2017 after finding the glowing rocks on a Lake Superior beach near Brimley.

He chose to name them 'Yooperlites,' and subsequently trademarked the name. But the Detroit Free Press reports that Upper Peninsula online personality Jason Asselin disagrees with his trademark.

