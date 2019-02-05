Michigan ranked among best states for singles looking for love

DETROIT - If you're looking to find love, Michigan is one of the best states, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal finance website named Michigan as the 10th best state for singles. Twenty-eight factors were considered when ranking states, ranging from the number of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.

According to the study, Michigan has the fifth best gender balance of singles. It was ranked 12th for the number of restaurants and movie theaters per capita on a scale where first is the best and 25th is average.

Also, Michigan was ranked 16th for the percent of single adults.

While the state is apparently good for singles, a study recently concluded that Detroit is the least romantic city in the country.

