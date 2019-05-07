Michigan State Police trying to identify bag of cremated human remains found in Friendship Township

FRIENDSHIP TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in northern Michigan are trying to identify human remains found in Friendship Township so they can return them to family members.

Michigan State Police responded to West Townline Road in Emmet County on Monday after what authorities referred to as "a suspicious plastic bag believed to contain cremated human remains" was found.

Stone Funeral Home employees examined the remains and confirmed they were human.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at 989-732-514.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.