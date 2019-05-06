Michigan teacher arrested on suspicion of child abuse

The investigation led to a warrant being issued April 29 by the Cheboygan County Prosecutor's Office for 44-year-old Jennifer Sumbera.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. - Troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to investigate a complaint of child abuse involving a teacher and student at Wolverine Elementary School on April 9.

The investigation led to a warrant being issued April 29 by the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office for 44-year-old Jennifer Sumbera, of Wolverine, on suspicion of fourth-degree child abuse.

Sumbera is a teacher at Wolverine Elementary School and has been placed on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation.

Sumbera turned herself in May 1 to the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, and was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan on the same day.

If convicted, Sumbera could face up to one year in jail.



