Michigan teacher under investigation for operating, performing for X-rated porn site with husband

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan school officials are investigating an elementary teacher who operates and performs for an X-rated internet porn site with her husband.

Linda Janack teaches reading at Edgemont Elementary School in Van Buren Township. The school is preparing for the start of the year, but it's unclear if Janack will be there when the doors open.

Janack is a longtime reading teacher, and other teachers said she has a sterling reputation in terms of her work duties.

But at night, Janack works on a site called Hot For Teachers. Van Buren Township school officials confirmed they are looking into parent complaints about Janack's internet porn activities.

District officials wouldn't comment further on school personnel issues.

Janack's husband, Scott, spoke to Local 4 on the phone Wednesday. He refused to allow the conversation to be recorded, but he confirmed he and his wife have a website. He said he hopes more people will go to it and see it.

Scott Janack refused to comment on whether his wife will be teaching this fall and said they are in talks with the school district about the situation.

The mother of one of Janack's students took the news hard.

"My kids, when they talked about her, really liked her," said the mother, who didn't want to be identified. "But that's not OK, and I can't believe if the district knows about it they're still allowing it."

While there doesn't appear to be anything illegal about the situation, that wasn't any solace for the mother.

"Especially with them being open about it, that's not something you should be doing when you're in the profession of being around children," she said.

The mother said if her children were to have Janack again she would pull them from the school district.

