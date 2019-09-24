Moscow mule named most popular cocktail in Michigan

DETROIT - The most popular cocktail in the state of Michigan is the Moscow mule, according to a study by Business Insider.

The Moscow mules was named the most popular cocktail in five states: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico and New York.

The study found which cocktail was most commonly searched in each state on Google in 2018.

The most popular cocktail across the country was a tie between the Long Island iced tea and the whisky sour, according to the study.

Click here to view the most popular cocktail in every state.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.