Nature spotlight: Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven offers breathtaking views of Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Situated along the banks of Lake Michigan, the Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven features hiking trails, boardwalks and gorgeous views of the lake and sand dunes.

When entering the park, it's not immediately obvious what lies just over a few hills.

Grand Haven's Rosy Mound Natural Area includes views of sand dunes and Lake Michigan. (WDIV)

A trek up stairs and through the trees leads to an overlook of the water and miles of nature, including areas closed off to visitors to protect the ecosystem. Signs dotting the trail provide more information about the plants and animals that call the land home, as well as details about the history of the property, such as facts about how the dunes that line the water have shifted over time.

See a map of the park below.

It's a 0.7 mile walk from the parking lot to the lake, where there are wooded and open dunes, a canopy and a sandy swimming beach, though the journey to the beach is a bit more challenging than the hike through the rest of the park.

There are also benches, picnic tables and barbecue grills available. Some stairways in the park are wheelchair accessible, and all trails are designed to be ADA accessible. Dogs are not allowed in the park.

The park is located at 13925 Lakeshore Drive, just four miles from Grand Haven State Park, a 48-acre scenic stretch along Lake Michigan that offers views of the pier and lighthouse, as well as camping.

Grand Haven State Park is 4 miles from the Rosy Mound Natural Area. (WDIV)

Vehicles need a pass to enter Rosy Mound Natural Area from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Daily permits, which can be purchased at a self-serve station, are $7. Annual passes are available for purchase at Kirk Park at 9791 North Lakeshore Drive, 5 miles from Rosy Mound.

Annual passes are $15 for Ottawa County residents and $25 for non-residents. Michigan Recreation Passports are not valid at the park.

Rosy Mound is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 1-October 15 and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. October 16 through February.

