Police seek felon wanted in northern Michigan

GRAYLING, Mich. - Michigan State Police are seeking a wanted felon who is known to frequent northern areas of the state.

Police said Casey Helsel, 37, is wanted for felonious assault, two counts of fleeing and eluding, obstruction of justice and absconding from parole.

Helsel frequents Frederic, Grayling and Roscommon, police said.

Helsel is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the MSP Gaylord Regional Dispatch nonemergency line at 989-732-5141. Refer to the MSP Fugitive Team when calling.

Police said anyone assisting Helsel to avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive.

