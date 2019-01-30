Michigan

Social Security offices in Michigan closed Thursday due to weather

By Kayla Clarke

Pexels photo

DETROIT - Some Social Security offices in Michigan will be closed Thursday because of weather, according to a news release.

The list from the news release is as follows:

  • Ann Arbor
  • Chesterfield
  • Clawson
  • Dearborn
  • Detroit -- at 7 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue
  • Detroit -- at Conner Street
  • Detroit -- Downtown
  • Detroit -- East
  • Detroit -- Highland Park 
  • Detroit -- Northwest
  • Detroit -- Southewest
  • Farmington
  • Grand River
  • Inkster
  • Livonia
  • Monroe
  • Pontiac
  • Roseville
  • Sterling Heights
  • Wyandotte
  • Adrian
  • Battle Creek
  • Benton Harbor
  • Big Rapids
  • Flint -- Downtown
  • Fort Gratiot
  • Grand Rapids
  • Holland
  • Jackson
  • Kalamazoo
  • Lansing
  • Ludington
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Muskegon
  • North Flint
  • Owosso
  • Saginaw

For more information visit ssa.gov.

