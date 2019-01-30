Social Security offices in Michigan closed Thursday due to weather

DETROIT - Some Social Security offices in Michigan will be closed Thursday because of weather, according to a news release.
The list from the news release is as follows:
- Ann Arbor
- Chesterfield
- Clawson
- Dearborn
- Detroit -- at 7 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue
- Detroit -- at Conner Street
- Detroit -- Downtown
- Detroit -- East
- Detroit -- Highland Park
- Detroit -- Northwest
- Detroit -- Southewest
- Farmington
- Grand River
- Inkster
- Livonia
- Monroe
- Pontiac
- Roseville
- Sterling Heights
- Wyandotte
- Adrian
- Battle Creek
- Benton Harbor
- Big Rapids
- Flint -- Downtown
- Fort Gratiot
- Grand Rapids
- Holland
- Jackson
- Kalamazoo
- Lansing
- Ludington
- Mount Pleasant
- Muskegon
- North Flint
- Owosso
- Saginaw
For more information visit ssa.gov.
