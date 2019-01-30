Social Security offices in Michigan closed Thursday due to weather

DETROIT - Some Social Security offices in Michigan will be closed Thursday because of weather, according to a news release.

The list from the news release is as follows:

Ann Arbor

Chesterfield

Clawson

Dearborn

Detroit -- at 7 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue

Detroit -- at Conner Street

Detroit -- Downtown

Detroit -- East

Detroit -- Highland Park

Detroit -- Northwest

Detroit -- Southewest

Farmington

Grand River

Inkster

Livonia

Monroe

Pontiac

Roseville

Sterling Heights

Wyandotte

Adrian

Battle Creek

Benton Harbor

Big Rapids

Flint -- Downtown

Fort Gratiot

Grand Rapids

Holland

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Lansing

Ludington

Mount Pleasant

Muskegon

North Flint

Owosso

Saginaw

For more information visit ssa.gov.

