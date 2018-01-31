This is Michigan's favorite cocktail, according to Google

What cocktail do Michiganders drink the most?

A new study conducted by Versus Reviews using Google search data found the most popular cocktail in every state.

The data showed that Michigan's favorite cocktail is the Moscow Mule: a drink made with vodka, spicy ginger beer and lime juice - typically served in a copper mug.

Whiskey Sours and Long Island Iced Teas were the top two drinks in the country, followed by the Moscow Mule, Tequila Sunrise, Mimosa and Tom Collins.

Here are some favorites from other states:

Arizona - Mojito

California - Mimosa

Minnesota - Bloody Mary

New Hampshire - Margarita

New Jersey - Pina Colada

Oregon - Whiskey Sour

Washington - Gin and Tonic

Ohio - Long Island Iced Tea

Check out the full map below:

