Video appears to show 3 teens beating 14-year-old student of Michigan special needs school

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Police said they received a video of three teenagers attacking a 14-year-old student who attends a Wyandotte school for children with special needs.

The video appears to show three teenagers punching the boy, then stomping on his head.

The victim is Kenny Buber, a student at Beacon Day School. He's suffering from cuts, bruises and a concussion, officials said.

The three teenagers pushed Buber off his bicycle Jan. 2 and launched the attack, police said. The 12-year-old sister of one of the teens caught the attack on video, authorities said.

Wyandotte police said the 12-year-old's video has helped them identify the three teenagers who attacked Buber.

"Our son could have been killed," Buber's stepmother, Tracy Wiggins, said. "It is serious."

