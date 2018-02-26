Video showing jet skiers taking to Michigan flood waters goes viral

Several areas around Michigan dealt with rising water levels last week - and a few people used it to their advantage.

A video showing multiple people using their jet skis on flooded streets in Michigan has gone viral with nearly two million views.

The video looks to have been shot on Saturday in the Kalamazoo area.

People using canoes to travel were also spotted in West Michigan over the weekend.

We obviously do not condone this activity - it's probably very dangerous. Watch the video below:

This how you enjoy all the 🌊🌊🌊: 🚣🏽‍♀️ // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/ok945c5xF1 — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) February 24, 2018

Again guys this how you have fun with all the 🌊🌊🌊 ... throw on you’re swim gear and jet ski!



It’s all about turning 🍋s into lemonade. It’s that what Beyonce taught us! // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/jMfijDZgkN — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) February 24, 2018

The National Weather Service says the Grand River in Grand Rapids crested Sunday above 20 feet (6 meters), more than 2 feet (0.7 meters) higher than flood stage, after peaking Friday in the Lansing area. Still, local states of emergency were in effect Monday along portions of the river.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.