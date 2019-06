The Hon. Richard Bernstein is the first blind person to serve as a justice of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Bernstein was elected to the Michigan Supreme Court in November 2014. He began his 8-year term in January 2015.

This interview is from June 10, 2019. Bernstein discusses his thoughts about the responsibility of his position with the high court.

