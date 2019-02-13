Michigan's expanded 'Move Over' law takes effect: What to know

Michigan's expanded "Move Over" law takes effect this week.

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed into a law an expansion of the "Move Over Law," which required drivers to slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit, as well as to yield their lane, when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

The bill also includes roadside tow trucks, garbage trucks, maintenance, and utility vehicles that have amber lights flashing.

Violations would be a civil offense subject to a $400 fine.

Michigan's expanded #MoveOver Law takes effect today. If you see police/fire/tow/emergency vehicles on the side of the road with their lights flashing, move over a lane if you can and slow to 10mph below the posted speed limit. If you don't, it could cost you $400! pic.twitter.com/XJWifw9YO5 — Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (@MIOHSP) February 13, 2019

