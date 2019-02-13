News

Michigan's expanded 'Move Over' law takes effect: What to know

By Ken Haddad

Michigan's expanded "Move Over" law takes effect this week.

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed into a law an expansion of the "Move Over Law," which required drivers to slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit, as well as to yield their lane, when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

The bill also includes roadside tow trucks, garbage trucks, maintenance, and utility vehicles that have amber lights flashing.

Violations would be a civil offense subject to a $400 fine. 

