Michigan's favorite '90s sitcom is Home Improvement, study finds

Whatever happened to predictability? The milkman, the paperboy, your favorite ’90s sitcoms on TV?

According to a study by UDISH — an authorized reseller of DISH — though the laugh(tracks) have died out, '90s sitcoms are still being streamed each and every day. And the study found Michigan viewers can't get enough of Michigan native — Tim Allen's — "Home Improvement."

Perhaps Michigan viewers are particularly fond of Tim "The Toolman" Taylor's local ties, or it might be due to the show being set in Detroit — whatever the reason may be, "Home Improvement" beat out "Friends," "The Simpsons," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and many others.

By compiling a list of the top 15 sitcoms from the 1990s, UDISH Google searched volumes from 2004 to the present to find out what show each state is searching for.

According to the study, "Friends" was the most popular of any '90s sitcom, with over 12 states including Hawaii, Texas and Massachusetts opting for "The One With Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer."

Like Michiganders, Wisconsin natives opted to watch a series —"That '70s Show" — that takes place in their homeland.

On the contrary, though the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is from "West Philadelphia, born and raised," viewers from Pennsylvannia turned to "Full House," instead. In the words of Stephanie Tanner, how rude!

