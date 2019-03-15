Michigan's Founders Brewing to test out CBD beer

Michigan-based Founders Brewing is getting ready to test out CBD beer.

CBD, or cannabidiol, has become increasingly popular in lotions, tinctures and foods. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp, a version of the cannabis plant that is low in THC, the part of cannabis that gives pot its high.

CBD oil was legalized in Michigan this year with a bill sponsored by State Rep. Steve Johnson.

“CBD oil derived from hemp doesn’t get you high,” Johnson said. “It contains no more than 0.3 percent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). But the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs decided last summer to start classifying it the same way they do marijuana, which contains 5 to 35 percent THC.”

While CBD is legal, its use in food is a point of contention for local communities. Some businesses in Metro Detroit were told to stop using CBD in products until the rules are more clear.

WOOD reports Founders is launching a CBD pilot program this week.

"It's really exciting," Founders Vice President of Brewing Operations Alec Mull told WOOD. "We are all talking about this right now. All brewers are talking about it."

"I'm really excited to be a part of it with Founders," Mull said. "It really started with us trying these products personally."

CBD would likely be added near the end of the brewing process. The oil has an unpleasant flavor, so the challenge will be for Founders to brew a beer that still tastes good.

