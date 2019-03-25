Michigan's new cyberbullying law takes effect this week: What it means

Cyberbullying will become a crime in Michigan this week.

The bill, signed into law by Gov. Snyder last year, takes effect this week, making the act of online bullying a crime.

The new cyberbullying law makes it a misdemeanor to post a message or statement on the internet — or any other medium designed to convey information to other people — that expresses an intention to threaten and commit violence against another person.

Continued harassment and intimidation would be a felony if it causes serious injury or death.

Under provisions of the measure, any threat of violence against another person online could result in a misdemeanor charge. Repeated threats or harassment that result in physical harm or death could lead to a 10-year prison sentence.

The bill was passed during the lame-duck period after the 2018 general election.

