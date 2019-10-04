Michigan's School Aid Fund gets $1 million after Powerball ticket expires

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LANSING, Mich. - A $1 million Powerball ticket expired Thursday, and the prize went to Michigan's School Aid Fund.

The ticket expired at 4:45 p.m. It had been purchased at a Speedway gas station in Hartland. Powerball tickets are only valid one year from the date of the drawing.

This is the third $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019. In March, a $1 million Mega Millions prize went unclaimed, and another went unclaimed earlier this month.

The record for an unclaimed lottery prize in Michigan goes back to 1998, when a $34 million prize went unclaimed. That winning Michigan Lotto game ticket was purchased at a Meijer in East Lansing.

