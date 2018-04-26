Michigan's tallest man dies at 48

Michigan's tallest man, who stood 7 feet 7 inches, has passed away at the age of 48.

Mike Lanier and his brother Jim were the tallest twins in the world. He wore a size 17 shoe and weighed 360 pounds. His incredible height landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Mike died recently from pancreatic cancer complicated by acromegaly (the abnormal growth hormone he had). He was 7’7” and had just recently gotten married.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, people make donations to acromegaly.org to help people with this rare disease.

As Lanier, a legally defined giant, walked with Cassimy through the Local 4 studios, he was careful to avoid low-hanging exit signs and lights. The 45-year-old explained what life is like standing so tall.

"As soon as new people see me it's just always a circus," Lanier said. "Flying is very expensive. I can only fit in the first class. Dating is very frustrating because I have so many people coming up to me I have no idea if the girl is interested in me or if she's just curious about my height."

