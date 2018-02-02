Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck makes her winter prediction for Groundhog Day

HOWELL, Mich. - Will we have six more weeks of winter?

Michigan's version of Punxsutawney Phil is Woody the Woodchuck - which you can watch LIVE from the Howell Nature Center right here on ClickOnDetroit.

UPDATE: Woody has predicted six more weeks of winter.

If Woody emerges from her house and stays out for 30 seconds or longer, she is indicating an early spring; if she doesn't come out or runs back into her house before the 30 seconds are up, she is forecasting six more weeks of winter.

Woody's prediction is made on the same day as Groundhog Day's most famous and furry prognosticator.

