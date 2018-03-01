Middle school student in Warren faces 20-year felony, accused of creating 'kill list'

WARREN, Mich. - A middle school student in Warren is facing a 20-year felony on accusations that he authored an alleged "kill list" of students he was upset with at school.

Officials at Carter Middle School said the threat was identified Wednesday, and further investigation revealed the "kill list." The student faces a 20-year felony for making the threat, school officials said.

The information was sent in a letter from Superintendent Robert D. Livernois. In the letter, Livernois said another student was taken into custody less than 24 hours later due to a social media threat.

Officials said the student issued a threat against the school via social media in the morning, was pulled from school and now faces serious criminal charges.

You can read the full letter from Livernois below:

