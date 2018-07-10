Midtown residents hit with unpleasant trash odors from Detroit Incinerator

DETROIT - In recent weeks, some Midtown residents have been hit with foul smells from the Detroit Renewable Power facility.

Daniel Axelson and his wife purchased a townhouse in Midtown a year ago. He said he didn't realize how close the home was to the Detroit Incinerator, but now he's paying the price by dealing with the smell of garbage that lingers for days.

"It's not something you catch a whiff of," he said. "It's hanging over the area."

Arthur Bridgeforth Jr. has lived in the shadow of the facility and its smell for a decade.

"When it happens, we go, 'Here we go again, it's the incinerator,' and we've had little recourse on what to really do," Bridgeforth said.

Breathe Free Detroit has collected nearly 15,000 signatures in an attempt to get the city to shut down the incinerator when the contract ends in three years.

"We cannot continue business as normal because that's putting poison into our kids lungs," said Kim Hunter with Breathe Free Detroit.

The city owns the land, but the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality regulates the facility. MDEQ has issued fines.

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield said she's open to options when the contact is up.

"I believe there needs to be some changes, and what worked in past may not work now," she said.

